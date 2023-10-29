Jojo Wollacott returns to action for Hibernian after two months injury lay-off

Sports News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After being sidelined for two months, Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has recovered and started training ahead of first team action for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.



Wollacott suffered a hamstring injury in August while in action for Scottish side Hibernian in the Europa Conference League.



After a series of scans on Wollacott, it proved he will not be in action prior to the commencement of the 2023/24 season, having already missed 10 games.



His return from injury will serve as a huge boost for the side as he was an unused substitute for Hibernian in their 0-0 draw with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, October 28.



Wollacott’s last cap for the Black Stars was in June against Madagascar but missed out on Ghana’s crucial AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) and recent international friendly games against Liberia, Mexico and USA.



He is ready to mount the post for the Black Stars when the Stars kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros in November.





