Jojo Wollacott reportedly ruled out of World Cup after sustaining a finger injury

Media reports indicate that Ghana’s number one goalkeeper Joseph Luke Wollacott has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a fresh injury on Saturday in the English League One game away at Burton Albion FC.



The Ghanaian international picked up a finger injury during the warm-up before Charlton took on Burton Albion FC in a 3-3 league match.



Charlton’s coach, Ben Garner who confirmed the goalkeeper’s injury was hoping that the goalkeeper would be able to recover just in time for the World Cup.



“He’s a really level-headed guy, Jojo. He was disappointed before the game and frustrated by it. I don’t think he was in a position to be on the bench so we made the decision to put an extra outfield player on.”



“He’s a little bit more positive in there now and we’re really; hopeful it’s positive news and he can travel tomorrow”, his manager, Ben Garner said.



Multiple reports claimed that after undergoing scans, Wollacott will not be able to recover in time for the World Cup.



The 26-year-old is currently Ghana’s number-one goalkeeper going ahead to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Ghana’s second-choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori also got injured in South Africa ahead of the FIFA Mundial.



