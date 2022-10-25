'Jojo Wollacott is the right man to be in post for Ghana at the World Cup' - Ex-Ghana star Joe Carr

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ex-Ghana star goalie Joe Carr says England-based Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is the right man to be in post for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



The former Black Stars Goalkeeper wants Black Stars coach Otto Addo to maintain Jojo Wollacott as the first-choice in goal for Ghana for the 2022 World Cup.



He thinks the English League One side Charlton Athletic goalkeeper has done enough to be Ghana’s first choice since his debut in October last year and deserves to start in Qatar.



“Among the goalkeepers, Jojo Wollacott has kept more matches for the national team in recent times, so I believe he is the right man to be in post for Ghana at the World Cup”



“We cannot use any other goalkeeper for try and error sake. In the absence of Wollacott, Richard Ofori should be in the post. I remember Ofori was our number one but he has missed out at the moment. So, ideally, Ofori should serve as the backup goalkeeper to Wollacott” he said.



Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.