Jojo Wollacott commended for outstanding performance for Charlton Athletic U-21 side

Charlton Athletic Under-21 coach, Danny Senda is impressed with the performance of Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott for helping the team to victory.



Wollacott continued his return from injury with a performance for Charlton Athletic’s U-21 team’s 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth in a friendly game.



Senda who was elated with the performance of Wollacott, hailed the goalkeeper for making important saves in the game.



“Jojo had a really, really calming influence behind the back three. He made really good decisions and that enabled us to take control of the game with his ability to build. He pulled off a really good, point-blank save for us midway through the second half, which was a critical moment in the game” Senda said to Charlton’s official website.



The former Swindon Town goalkeeper got injured days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and had to miss the tournament. Wollacott was eventually ruled out of the tournament as a result of the injury.



He played an integral role in helping the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in the playoffs.



The 26-year-old is expected to regain his top spot at Charlton Athletic after fully recovering from his injury.



