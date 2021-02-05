Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Joining ES Setif is the best decision for me - Daniel Lomotey

Former WAFA star, Daniel Lomotey

Former WAFA forward, Daniel Lomoety has said that moving to Algerian giants ES Setif is the best decision for his career at the moment.



The striker joined Setif after negotiations between his representatives and Tunisian side AS Soliman fell through.



"For me, ES Setif is the best decision after negotiations with AS Soliman couldn't go through. It's Football and I don't think there's anything wrong with me playing for ES Setif," he told Oyerepa FM.



The former Ghana U-20 striker believes the move will advance his chances of earning a senior national team call-up.



"I will work harder to complete my 3-year stay with the club to even get a call into the Black Stars," said the striker.



"I am very fine here and the reception has to be good."



Several Ghanaian players have struggled in North Africa, with some having their contract terminated just months after signing deals with clubs from the Arabian world.



But Lomotey wants to write his own story in Algeria.



"I will make sure I don't add up to the numerous Ghanaian players who don't survive in the Northern part of Africa. I want to rewrite that story," he added.