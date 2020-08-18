Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Joining Besiktas is a dream come true - Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah has said that he is proud to join Besiktas as it was his dream to be part of a big club.



The former Atletico Madrid player joined the Turkish giants on a season-long loan with the club having an option to buy in 2021.



"I’m proud to be a part of a big club like Be?ikta?. It was my dream to be in such a place. The interest and support I got when I arrived shows that I am in the right place. I am happy to be here," Mensah said following his unveiling.



Besiktas paid €500,000 for the loan deal but will pay €4.5 million to make the move permanent at the end of 2020-21 season.



The 25-year-old signed a contract extension with Kayserispor until 2022 before moving to Besiktas.



He enjoyed an impressive 2019-20 season. He was involved in 13 goals, scoring five and assisting eight in 26 games.

