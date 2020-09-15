Tennis News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Johnson Acquah beats Reginald Okantey to win Kaiser tennis showdown title

A rep from Kaiser and GTF President Johnson Acquah

Tennis Professionals of Ghana (TPG) No.1 Johnson Acquah saw off Reginald Okantey in two dramatic sets to win the maiden edition of Kaiser tennis showdown.



This is Johnson's third title in the year 2020 after winning the National Tour 1 in January and Baby-Jet & MANCWA Top 16 invitational Tourney also in August.



Johnson won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 10 minutes at the Open tennis court, Sakumono on Sunday.



After 6-6 first set, Johnson made the sharper start in the tie break, breaking Okantey's serve in twice to win the set 7-6(4).



After the tentative start, Okantey had begun to move forward in the second set, only for Acquah to keep finding a way past him and won the set 6-1.



Okantey had been hoping to win his first title of the year. Speaking to ghanatennis.org Okantey said it was "always going to be tough facing Johnson. I think we both walked away from it knowing more about our games and about each other".



Johnson after the game also said, "I'm honoured to be standing here as a champion for a third time in a year."



General Manager of Kaiser West Africa Nikita Loginov said, 'We organized this tournament to increase the livelihood of the players. Covid-19 has really affected the players that’s why we at Kaiser put together this tournament’.



President of Ghana Tennis Federation(GTF) Isaac Aboagye Duah praised Kaiser for such an initiative.



Winner Johnson Acquah walked away with One thousand dollars and runner-up; Reginald Okantey took home five hundred dollars.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.