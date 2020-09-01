Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Johnatan Opoku scores debut goal for De Graafschap

Ghanaian player, Johnatan Opoku

Ghanaian player, Johnatan Opoku scored his debut goal for De Graafschap in their Dutch Eerste Divisie 2020/21 season win over FC Den Bosch on Monday night at De Vijverberg.



The right-footed midfielder who joined the Super Farmers in the ongoing summer transfer window from first-tier side VVV-Venlo, found the back of the net on the 79th minute.



Opoku 30, brilliantly scored in the 79th minute to extend his side’s lead to 4-1 and was booked on the 83rd minute for unsporting behaviour.



The former Veendam player's contract with De Graafschap runs till June 2022

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.