John Yeboah scores for Śląsk Wrocław in Poland

Sports News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German forward of Ghanaian descent John Yeboah played a crucial role in Śląsk Wrocław's 1-1 draw against Jagiellonią Białystok on Friday evening in the Polish Ekstraklasa.



From the beginning of the match, Śląsk Wrocław were focused on possession and high pressing, while Jagiellonia Białystok was waiting for counterattacks.



Despite several chances from the left, Śląsk were unable to break through until the 45th minute when they took advantage of Jagiellonia's mistake and Yeboah slipped in unnoticed to score.



The pace of the encounter calmed down as half-time approached, and both sides played more cautiously. Śląsk had a few more chances to score, but Jagiellonia's defence held strong.



In the 64th minute, Jagiellonia Białystok equalised through Marc Gual from the penalty spot, but they were unable to find the back of the net again.



Yeboah, 22, played full throttle for Śląsk Wrocław, making 29 appearances and scoring seven goals while assisting one.