John Yeboah on target as Rakow hammer Radomiak 3-0

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, John Yeboah was in fine form on Sunday and helped Raków Częstochowa to brush aside Radomiak in the Polish top-flight league.



The talented winger started for his team in the Round 10 encounter of the 2023/24 Polish Ekstraklasa.



Playing at home, Raków Częstochowa started the game very well and scored as early as the third minute when Bogdan Racovițan equalised with a fantastic strike.



While that goal will separate the two sides at halftime, the hosts doubled their lead in the 61st minute of the second half through an equaliser from Bogdan Racovițan.



Later in the contest, Ghanaian attacker John Yeboah got his name on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute to seal a delightful 3-0 win for his team at the end of the 90 minutes.



This season, John Yeboah has made six appearances in the Polish top-flight league where he has one goal and one assist to his name.