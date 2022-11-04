John Paintsil speaks on expectations at World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has discussed his expectations ahead of Ghana's appearance at the 2022 World Cup.



According to Paintsil, his expectations for the Black Stars are very high. Supporters of the senior national side are also hoping the squad will move another level to the semi finals at the Mundial.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea. The Black Stars of Ghana will play their last international friendly game against Switzerland on November 17th before flying to Doha, Qatar.



"My expectation for Ghana is very, very high," Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.



The Black Stars of Ghana will train at the world class Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar. Ghana's first game at the 2022 World cup will be against Portugal. The massive encounter will be played on 24th November at the Education City Stadium.



Ghana is expected to announce the final 26 man squad in the coming days.