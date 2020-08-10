Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

John Paintsil’s mum to be laid to rest on September 5

Former Ghana International, John Paintsil

John Paintsil’s mum will be laid to rest on September 5, 2020 at Community 9 cemetery in Tema.



The funeral is expected to be well attended by members of the football fraternity as well as his former Black Stars teammates.



Madam Juliana Diaba Paintsil passed away on Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra after a short illness.



The body of the 63 year old will be laid in state at the family residence in Tema on Friday, September 4 followed by a burial service at the Community 11 Presbyterian Church the next day.



John Paintsil made 89 appearances for the national team between 2001- 2013.



Here is the full funeral arrangements below:





