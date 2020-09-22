Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

John Paintsil reveals why he played with long and short sleeve jersey

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has disclosed why he had a different jersey style from that of his teammates at both club and country.



According to him, playing with both short and long sleeve jersey made him unique from his colleagues on the pitch.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Beyond The Pitch’ on GTV Sports plus, the former Leicester City player disclosed that, playing with a jersey that has both short and long sleeves made him perform better.



“We were camping in France when I had dream playing with a one short one long sleeve jersey and I really performed well. My colleagues encouraged me to maintain that style of jersey because it is unique."



"I quickly informed Alex Asante when I woke up to make my jersey exactly how I saw it in my dream. He thought I was joking and brought me a long jersey so I changed it and make one short during the 2010 World Cup”.



John Paintsil made 89 Appearances for the Black Stars, played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments and won a bronze medal at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.



He also played for English Premier League clubs West Ham United, Fulham and Leicester City.

