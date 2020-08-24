Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

John Paintsil opens up on GFA's role at Germany 2006 World Cup

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has opened up on the role played by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Ghana's maiden appearance at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.



John Paintsil played a key role in helping Ghana to qualify for the global showpiece for the first time under the leadership of the then GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.



According to the 39-year-old, the sponsorship packages initiated by the GFA, the quality kit for the team, and close ties with players played a great role to motivate the players to play their hearts out during the qualifiers and at the tournament.



“The FA brought a lot of sponsors, provided quality kit for us, and kept a close contact with all players of the team," he told Daily Graphic.



"While we felt intimidated in Mali, our self-confidence soared very high during the qualifying matches for the 2006 FIFA World Cup and during the tournament itself," Paintsil recalled with smiles.



Explaining how the GFA’s motivation impacted the players, he noted, "it brought a sense of togetherness among the players so we saw one another as brothers fighting for a common goal."



"It took away every pressure from us, so we always played our hearts out. That was the secret behind our successes before and during the maiden tournament in Germany,” he stressed.

