Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

John Paintsil inspired by Fulham coach Scott Parker

Former Ghana International, John Paintsil

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has revealed that he gets motivated to further his coaching courses after seeing ex-teammate Scott Parker lead Fulham in the English Premier League.



Paintsil has been training to become a coach after serving as assistant at South African side Kaizer Chiefs whiles studying for his certificates.



The ex-West Ham defender came close to leading Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League but due to last-minute hitches, a deal was not reached.



“We have seen how Scott Parker qualified Fulham to the Premier League from the Championship," he said.



“He was my teammate and these people motivate us.



“Once he was a teammate and he was able to do this then I can see myself doing the same."



John Paintsil is yet to lead a team in the top-flight but remains confident of becoming a successful gaffer.

