John Paintsil, Hearts of Oak legend Adjah Tetteh undertake CAF License B coaching course

Former Ghanaian footballers John Paintsil and Lawrence Adjah Tetteh have started the process of acquiring the CAF License B coaching certificate.



John Paintsil, known for his illustrious career as a defender and his contributions to the Ghana national team, has ventured into coaching as he aspires for a managerial career.



Former Hearts of Oak player, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh, another former footballer, is also undergoing the process of obtaining the CAF License B certificate.



The CAF License B which is a coaching qualification offered by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is designed to equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to coach at various levels of the game.



The two ex-players are part of some 25 coaches who are partaking in the CAF License B Coaching course at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence.



Former senior national team players who played a certain number of matches per the CAF convention are also qualified to take the course.



The CAF B is the first to be organized in Ghana since 2017.



