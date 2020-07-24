Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

John Otu set to sign new contract with Zaragoza

John Otu (m) formerly played for Dreams FC

Ghanaian international, John Otu is reportedly close to signing a contract extension with Spanish side Real Zaragoza.



The former Still Believe defender joined the Spanish second-tier side in 2018 after gaining recognition with Dreams FC.



His contract with Real Zaragoza has already expired but the club has decided to hand him an extension as a reward for his displays during the 2019/2020 football season.



The contract extension talks have reportedly been delayed as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which has massively affected football in all parts of the world.



During Otu’s first year with Real Zaragoza, he was part of the second team called Deportivo Aragon that won the Under 19 league in 2018.



The 20-year-old defender has displayed good form and is still gradually developing his game in Spain.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.