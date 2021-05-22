John Mahama to buy golden coffin for Bukom Banku’s late mother

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Bukom Banku's mother died on Thursday



He says his mother will be buried in a golden casket and that casket will be bought by John Mahama



Banku wants the funeral of his late mom to be held in Accra



Ghanaian boxer and comedian Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku has disclosed that the cost for the funeral of his late mother will be borne by former President John Dramani Mahama and his other ‘fathers’ in the country.



Banku on Thursday, May 20, 2021, confirmed the death of his mother in an Asempa FM interview, disclosing that she had been sick for nearly two decades.



“I am on my way to Koforidua, my mother has died this morning at the Koforidua hospital…she has been battling for her life for the past 17-years and it has not been easy, we are three and I am the firstborn so I have been taking care of her but this morning I received a call that she has passed on,” he said sobbing.



“I lost my father at a young age and so growing up my mother has been my everything which makes her death a big blow to me,” he added.



Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Banku said that he would prefer a golden casket for his late mom whom she loved so much.



The cost for this golden casket, Banku says, will be footed by his ‘father’ John Dramani Mahama and other well-to-do men in the country.



“I told Mahama that I want a golden coffin for my mother's funeral. I will not spend [any money] on this funeral because my fathers are there,” Bukom Banku disclosed.



Despite his late mother living all her life at Awukugua in the Eastern Region, Banku would want the funeral to be held in Accra as that will allow his family in Accra to attend the event.



Banku says he will visit the family today, May 22, 2021, and demand that his late mother should be buried in Accra.



”I will go there to beg them so I bring the body to ’Ga mashie’ because Awukugua is far. Everybody knows me for Ga mashie. People cannot go there, the place is too far,” he stressed.



