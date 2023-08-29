John Mahama 'saves' poverty-stricken ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

The terrible plight of former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana, brought to light by GhanaWeb following an interview she granted Original FM, is set to be over, as former president, John Dramani Mahama has quickly moved in to provide assistance that will definitely lead to an upturn in her fortunes.



A Daily Post publication on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, stated that John Mahama after learning of the unfortunate story of the Ghanaian football legend, has taken the initiative to put measures in place to rescue the goalkeeper.



As per the Daily Post publication, the first act of kindness offered by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress was to secure a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, for Memunatu Sulemana. This was done on Monday, August 28, 2023.



The report indicate that John Mahama through associates will make a cash donation to Memunatu Sulemana to set her up and ensure that she charts a new path that will lead to success.



Mahama’s intervention comes on the back of a sordid story filed by GhanaWeb on the terrible living conditions of the ex-goalie, who was living in a shackle at Bubiashie, a suburb of Accra.



Sulemana's career spanned different clubs, including Post Ladies in Ghana and Pelican Stars in the Nigeria Women's Premier League.



While some of her contemporaries have transitioned to various professions after retiring from football, the 45-year-old Sulemana is grappling with severe poverty.



Despite earning some money from her football career, a significant portion was used to care for her grandmother, who battled diabetes and required medical attention.



Until her recent challenge, Memunatu Sulemana was the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Black Maidens of Ghana.





