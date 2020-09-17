Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

John Mahama has nothing good to offer sports – Isaac Asiamah

Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports

Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports has once again jabbed the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama for the promises he has made for the sporting sector.



According to Asiamah, instead of the former president to be innovative with his promises, he rather rehashed and plagiarised promises by the NPP.



Reacting to the NDC’s promise to offer financial support to clubs that qualify for CAF competitions, Isaac Asiamah criticised the NDC for not doing the same when they were in power.



He described as abysmal the record of John Mahama when he was in the president.



“In 2013, Kotoko, Hearts and Ashgold participated in CAF competitions but this man [John Mahama] gave them nothing and this same person is promising to help the same clubs when voted into power again. They are all lies. President Akufo-Addo has been supporting the clubs since becoming the President and it’s a fact”, Asiamah said.



Isaac Asiamah added that Ghana sports retrogressed under the NDC government as they had no plan for the sport.



“I feel sad when I hear our former president speaking on sports. He has been President before and we all saw his performance, very abysmal. He made huge promises for Ghana sports in 2012 what did he do when he was given the nod. He promised 20 multipurpose sports complexes but where are they? He has nothing good to offer Ghana sports”, he added.



One of the promises by Mahama which has been branded ‘lies’ by Isaac Asiamah is a promise to create a fund for the development of sports.



Mahama also says, he will construct recreational centres in all districts in the country.





