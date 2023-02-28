John Mahama donates water, 5,000 cedis to Atsu’s family

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A delegation from Parliament representing former President John Dramani Mahama, has paid a visit to the family of fallen Ghanaian International Christian Atsu.



The delegation visited the family home of the fallen hero, in Accra, on Monday, 27 February 2023.



Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza signed the book of condolence on behalf of former President Mahama.



He also presented 25 cartons of water and an amount of GHS5000 to the family, on behalf of the former President.



Ada East Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Chief Whip Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe and Madina MP Xavier Sosu, were part of the delegation that visited the deceased footballer’s family.



Meanwhile, a one-week-observation has been scheduled for the late Ghanaian International.



The one-week celebration will be held on Saturday, 4 March 2023.



Atsu is one of over 46,000 people that died in an earthquake in Turkey and Syria.



Atsu was a professional footballer who primarily played as a winger, although he was also deployed as an attacking midfielder or left back.



Atsu began his international career with FC Porto, also spending a season on loan at Rio Ave. In 2013, he was signed by Chelsea for £3.5 million, who subsequently loaned him to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth and Málaga.



After spending the 2016–17 season on loan at Newcastle United, he completed a permanent transfer to the club in May 2017. Following the end of his four-year contract he played for Al Raed in Saudi Arabia and Hatayspor in Turkey, where he died in the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake at age 31.