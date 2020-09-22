Golf News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

John Inkum wins RGCK match-play special 2020

John Akoto Inkum with his trophy

Rookie John Akoto Inkum stormed through a field of 32 qualifiers to win the RGCK Match-Play Special 2020.



The competition is a club sponsored event played over 3 days (19th to 21st September) with the qualifying rounds (round of 16, 8, quarter and semi finals) over 9 holes and the final over 18 holes.



John Inkum, playing in his first ever Match-Play off Handicap 22, eliminated Bernard Baiden (hcp 11) and Robert York (hcp 18) at the round of 16 and 8 on the first day. He then eliminated Delali Agbo-Klu (hcp 18) and Samuel Badu-Danso (hcp 9) at the quarter and semi finals stages on day 2.



His opponent in the finals, George Basonege, who plays off handicap 3, eliminated Emmanuel Coffie (hcp 24), Isaac Asante (hcp 28) on day 1. He progressed to the finals by taking care of Kwame Adu Afful (hcp 15) and Daniel Ntim (hcp 4) on day 2.



John started the final match very well and maintained his lead marginally but consistently until the 17th hole when he increased the margin to finally win 2 & 1. The pair managed to complete the 18th holes but it was merely procedural as John had already accounted for George a hole earlier.



John thanked George for the stiff competition and the experience. He was also grateful to the management of RGCK for introducing them to different and interesting formats of play. He was confident that, come next year, he will be able to defend his title successfully.



To spice up play on the final day, the rest of the field who lost out at the various stages and those who could not take part, played 18 holes in a stableford format as support. In form Lady golfer, Louise York (hcp 26) continued her remarkable progress and returned 37pts to win the Support Ladies.



Emmanuel Coffie (hcp 24) won the Support Men Group B (hcp 19 to 28) with 40pts. Daniel Affum (hcp 4) returned 41pts to win the Support Men Group A (up to hcp 18).





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.