Source: 3 News

John Dumelo promises West Wuogon FC at campaign launch

Aspiring MP, John Dumelo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, has launched his bid to enter Parliament.



Mr Dumelo, an actor, entrepreneur and a “proud” farmer, launched his campaign at the Bawaleshie School Park on Sunday, October 18.



The event was attended by party supporters from across the Constituency.



Speaking at the launch, Mr Dumelo said he will devote half of his salary as Member of Parliament (MP) to the Constituency if he wins.



“When I enter Parliament, I’d give half of my salary to Ayawaso West Wuogon,” he stressed.



“The first thing I’ll do with that 50% [of my salary] is to establish a football team in Ayawaso West Wuogon,” he pointed out.



He said the Constituency is fed up with many gala competitions.



“It’s time to create the West Wuogon Football Club so that the footballers here can also get the opportunity to play in the [Ghana] Premier League and also go abroad.”



Among the dignitaries who graced the launch was National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, who canvassed support for the party’s candidate against incumbent Lydia Alhassan.



“Has she ever spoken since going to Parliament? Your MP is now called Honourable Yeah-yeah in Parliament,” he said.



“She has never spoken in Parliament. Have you ever seen her on TV? Have you ever heard her speaking Twi or Ga or even English? She’s called ‘Yeah-yeah’ because she doesn’t speak in Parliament.



“She only responds ‘Yeah-yeah’ to everything, whether good or bad.”

