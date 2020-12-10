Sports News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

John Boye to miss derby game against Strasbourg due to suspension

Metz defender John Boye

FC Metz without their captain John Boye, will face Racing Club Strasbourg as the Ghanaian centre-back is suspended due to a red card.



Following last week's red card against Lyon, John Boye won't play for Metz on Sunday when they take on Strasbourg in an away game in the Ligue 1.



With 16 points, Metz is actually 13th in the league standings and will aim to defeat Strasbourg.



Ghanaian players Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris will likely feature for Racing Club Strasbourg against FC Metz next Sunday.



John Boye has played twelve games, he started all twelve in the Ligue 1 for FC Metz this season

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.