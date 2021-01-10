Sports News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

John Boye sneaks in late equalizer for FC Metz against OGC Nice

Boye has netted one goal in 17 matches so far this season

Ghana defender John Boye was the hero for FC Metz after sneaking in the leveler against OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.



Metz coach Frédéric Antonetti couldn’t hide his admiration for the experienced center-back after rescuing a point for his side against Nice at Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien.



Amin Gouiri grabbed the initiative for Nice from the spot in the 18th minute.



Metz stepped up their performance in the second stanza and deservedly got the equalizer through John Boye in the 79th minute.



The Maroons captain was the first to get to the rebound after a goal-mouth melee and found the back of the net from point-blank range.



The 33-year-old back-liner continues to perform at a high level in the French top-flight.



Boye has netted one goal in 17 matches so far this season