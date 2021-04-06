John Boye sent off in Metz defeat to AS Monaco

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian defender, John Boye, was given the marching orders by the referee as Metz suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of AS Monaco in the French top-flight.



Cesc Fabregas opened the scoring for the hosts from the spot in the 50th minute.



Volland doubled the lead two minutes later and Wissam Ben Yedder scored a brace to seal the deal.



John Boye received a straight red card for a reckless challenge in the 87th minute.



Metz are currently 9th on the league log and Boye is expected to miss some games due to the sending off.