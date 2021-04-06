You are here: HomeSports2021 04 06Article 1224646

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

John Boye sent off in Metz defeat to AS Monaco

Ghanaian defender, John Boye, was given the marching orders by the referee as Metz suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of AS Monaco in the French top-flight.

Cesc Fabregas opened the scoring for the hosts from the spot in the 50th minute.

Volland doubled the lead two minutes later and Wissam Ben Yedder scored a brace to seal the deal.

John Boye received a straight red card for a reckless challenge in the 87th minute.

Metz are currently 9th on the league log and Boye is expected to miss some games due to the sending off.

