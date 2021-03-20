John Boye's Metz suffer 3-1 defeat to 10 man Rennes

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

John Boye had a start as Metz suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of 10-man Stade Rennais in the French top-flight.



Jeremy Doku netted the opener in the 17th minute, his first goal for the club since joining in the summer.



His teammate, Martin Terrier, made it 2-0 in the 37th minute.



Metz were given a lifeline following Doku's straight red card in the 50th minute.



However, they could not capitalize on the extra man as Sehrou Guirassy extended the lead to three.



Papa Ndiaga Yade netted the consolation goal for Metz. Boye was on the pitch for 72 minutes.