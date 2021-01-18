Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: goal.com

John Boye’s Metz defeat Lyon in French League

Metz defender John Boye

Olympique Lyon bowed 1-0 to Metz in Sunday’s French Ligue 1 encounter with Aaron Iseka scoring the winning goal.



The hosts had gone on a run of 16 games without defeat, however, they were shocked at home by the visiting Maroons through the Belgian striker of Congolese descent.



Manager Rudi Garcia started Toko Ekambi, Tino Kadewere and Memphis Depay upfront and the trio caused the visitors headache right from the blast of Stephanie Frappart’s whistle.



Their first chance came in the third minute but Kadewere could not connect to a cross from Lucas Paqueta. Another opportunity beckoned in the 18th minute but Marcelo’s header off Leo Dubois free-kick sailed over the crossbar.



Lyon continued to dominate ball possession and in the 37th minute, Toko Ekambi forced a great save from Algeria international Alexandre Oukidja when he latched onto a pass from Depay.



Three minutes before the half-time break, Lamine Gueye’s shot off Farid Boulaya’s cross bounced back off the crossbar.



In the 48th minute, John Boye denied Kadewere a clear sight of goal. Seven minutes later, the Maroons had Thomas Delaine forced off with injury and it looked as if they would be helpless due to the hosts’ pouring attack.



Toko Ekambi found the net in the 74th minute but his volley was ruled out as Houssem Aouar was adjudged to have been in an offside position.



Islam Slimani who signed an 18-month deal from Leicester City was handed his debut 14 minutes from time and he soon set up Aouar for another chance that impressive Oukidja stopped.



Nevertheless, it was the visitors who had the final say as Iseka darted behind the hosts’ backline, seized onto Farid Boulaya’s pass before rounding goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. That was the youngster’s third goal of the 2020-21 campaign.



"It's a frustrating defeat. You have to be efficient against this kind of team and we weren't. We thought we'd scored with Karl's goal, but we were surprised to see it ruled out. But we won't hide behind this - we should have done better,” manager Garcia said after the game.



Despite the slump, Lyon sit in the third position having garnered 40 points from 20 games - two points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain. They would be hoping to return to winning ways when they visit Saint-Etienne on January 24.



