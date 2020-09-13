Sports News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

John Boye's Ghana future in doubt after captaincy reshuffle

Experienced Ghana defender John Boye could be nearing an exit from the senior national team after the latest changes to the leadership of the team.



The 33-year old was ignored by Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor, who maintained Andre Ayew as captain with Richard Ofori and Thomas Partey as deputies.



Boye has been part of the team since 2008, amassing 68 caps with 6 goals to his credit.



But the latest snub to the leadership of the team proves he might be counting his days in the Black Starts team.



The FC Metz defender was also omitted from the squad that was supposed to play Sudan in the doubleheader of AFCON qualifiers.



Boye captained the team in the past, when Ayew and Asamoah Gyan were absent.



"The Technical team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, upon a broad consultation, has maintained Andre Ayew as Captain of the side," a statement on the FA website read.



"The Swansea City attacker who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes at the technical realm of the senior national team.



"In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as 1st Vice Captain while Richard Ofori steps in as 2nd Vice Captain.



"The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and subsequent tournaments."

