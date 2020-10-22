Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

John Boye returns to training after injury scare

Black Stars defender, John Boye

Black Stars defender, John Boye, returned to training on Wednesday, October, 21 ahead of Metz's clash with St Etienne in French Ligue 1 this weekend.



The centre-back suffered an injury scare when he limped off the field when Metz drew 1-1 against Angers last weekend.



However, he returned to training looking sharp and ready to feature for Metz on Sunday.



His presence is good news for the side as he is undoubtedly one of their key players.



Boye's performance has been very impressive as the club has conceded 7 goals in the league after 7 games.



He has played in all 7 games.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.