John Boye out of Metz encounter with Valenciennes

FC Metz will clash with Valenciennes without central defenders John Boye and Dylan Bronn in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Saturday.



Metz and Valenciennes had already played during the previous round in the Coupe de France, in the 32nd of finals, in Amiens.



Metz coach Frederic Antonetti revealed that the packed schedule doesn't give his team time to recover but players with long term injuries are back.



“Bronn and Boye are arrested,” said Lorraine coach Frederic Antonetti, adding: “When we play every three days, we don't have time to recover. We would have played on Sunday, they would have had a chance. There, it is too short,"



"The technician also gave encouraging news of two of the three long-term injured (the third being center forward Ibrahima Niane, seriously injured in the knee):" Opa Nguette (striker, thigh) made half of the training (Friday) with us and Kévin N'Doram (Achilles tendon then metatarsus) three quarters. He should return to the group next week," he ended.