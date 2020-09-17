John Boye breaks the internet with gallant display against PSG

Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Stars defender, John Boye enjoyed a tremendous outing for FC Metz in their painful 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 yesterday.
Boye left fans on Twitter drooling after shutting off the star-studded PSG attack for almost the entire duration of the game.
It took the Paris money-bags 90th minute to break down the Maroons courtesy a free-header by Julian Draxler.
Despite FC Metz loss, John Boye stood out with swashbuckling numbers which has left several connoisseurs of the game in wonderland.
The 33-year-old made 28 touches of the ball and 8 clearances.
He also intercepted and won 3 aerial duels while winning 1 ground duel and 1 shot block.
Below are some of the reactions from Twitter users:
Only if most of you watched their game against Losc Lilie on Sunday. John Boye is on some beast mode. https://t.co/KsrGn93KIL— Car Tyre Dealer (@Kwame_Domani) September 17, 2020
John Boye has been in a different mood. Simply an unpredictable gentleman. I hope he plays same in Ghana! #SoloVision— Solomon Ewusie (@iamsolovision) September 17, 2020
If Liverpool buys John Boye . I swear VVD is going to the bench. No cap— JUST SHERLOCK???? (@Ntiamoah_locked) September 16, 2020
John Boye of Accelerator down fame strikes again ???? https://t.co/D86Ng3dTQd— steez (@PKGotGame) September 17, 2020
John Boye of Accelerator down fame strikes again ???? https://t.co/D86Ng3dTQd— steez (@PKGotGame) September 17, 2020
#Fifa21ratings:— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 16, 2020
Di Maria - 84 Sprint speed
John Boye - 68 Sprint speed
Real life: pic.twitter.com/bpbhCFR5ig
Ah. Another John Boye or same dollar man? https://t.co/oNPdfpo7T7— Destro (@papa_kwadwo) September 16, 2020
Eii John Boye wey dey boot like that ???????????? https://t.co/OracYwj41q— Just_kyei ???????????????? (@Paulkyei_) September 16, 2020
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.