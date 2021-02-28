Sports News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

John Boye assists in FC Metz win over Bordeaux

Ghana defender, John Boye

Ghana defender, John Boye provided an assist in FC Metz 2-1 away win in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.



Metz maintained their fine form in the ongoing season.



Boye, who is has been a kingpin for the team played full throttle for his team as they came from behind to pick all three points against a tricky opponent, Girondins Bordeaux on the road.



The home team struck first on the fourteenth minute of the match through a fine strike from Nigerian player, Samuel Kalu and that was the only goal of the first half.



Eighteen minutes to the end of the match, Boye set up Thomas Delaine on the left side of the box as Delaine’s right footed shot from the left side of the box found the bottom corner of the goal post to make it 1-1.



Thierry Ambrose provides a deft touch to set up Vagner Días to score the winner for FC Metz on the 90th-minute mark to send them to fifth position on the league table with 41 points from 27 matches this campaign.



The 33-year-old Ghanaian defender has a goal and two assists in 25 outings this season for FC Metz in the French Ligue 1.



