John Antwi scores as Pyramids FC beat Misr El-Maqasa

Antwi found the net after 30 minutes

Striker John Antwi opened the scoring as Pyramids FC triumphed 3-2 at Misr El-Maqasa in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday.



The Ghana international found the back of the net after 30 minutes before Mohamed Farouk doubled their lead in the 43rd minute.



But Misr El-Maqasa pulled one back through Mido Gaber before Abdallah El-Said struck for Pyramids FC to restore their two-goal lead.



Ten minutes later, Ahmed Mohsen scored another consolation for the home team.

