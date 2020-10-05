John Antwi ruled out of Ghana’s friendlies against Mali, Qatar

Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Pyramids FC striker, John Antwi has been ruled out of Ghana’s upcoming friendly matches against Mali and Qatar as a result of problems with Visa acquisition.
On September 25 when Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor named his 23-man squad for the upcoming friendly matches, he included the prolific forward in the list of attackers.
Ahead of the upcoming international friendlies, John Antwi has been dealt a big blow and his return to the national team after years of absence will have to wait.
A statement on the website of the Ghana Football Association explains, “The Pyramid’s FC top marksman is one of the players who wouldn’t make it to Turkey following difficulties to secure a visa to travel to Antalya. John’s work permit has also expired and would need not less than two weeks to secure a new one”.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Ofori and defender Lumor Agbenyenu have also been ruled out of the games as well.
