Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

John Antwi ruled out of Ghana’s friendlies against Mali, Qatar

Pyramids FC striker, John Antwi

Pyramids FC striker, John Antwi has been ruled out of Ghana’s upcoming friendly matches against Mali and Qatar as a result of problems with Visa acquisition.



On September 25 when Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor named his 23-man squad for the upcoming friendly matches, he included the prolific forward in the list of attackers.



Ahead of the upcoming international friendlies, John Antwi has been dealt a big blow and his return to the national team after years of absence will have to wait.



A statement on the website of the Ghana Football Association explains, “The Pyramid’s FC top marksman is one of the players who wouldn’t make it to Turkey following difficulties to secure a visa to travel to Antalya. John’s work permit has also expired and would need not less than two weeks to secure a new one”.



Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Ofori and defender Lumor Agbenyenu have also been ruled out of the games as well.

