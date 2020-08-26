Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

John Antwi eyes CAF Confederation Cup success with Pyramids FC

Ghanaian forward John Antwi has sets sights ion winning the CAF Confederation Cup title with Egyptian club Pyramids FC.



The Egyptians travel to Morocco for the semifinals of the competition, which will now be played in a one-off game.



"The Confederation Cup title is the main goal of the Pyramids team during the current season and all the players pledged to exert their utmost effort to achieve this dear goal," says the Ghanaian forward.



"Pyramids will try to be prepared in the best possible way before traveling to Morocco and competing in the semi-final against Horoya Conakry of Guinea," he added.



Last night John Antwi registered his name on the scoresheet as Pyramids FC defeated El Entag El Harby 3-0 in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday.



The victory sent Pyramids FC to 2nd on the Egyptian top-flight standings.



Antwi has three goals and three assists in 19 games for Pyramids FC in the Egyptian top-flight.

