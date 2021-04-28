John Antwi back in Pyramids FC squad for Namongo clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana striker John Antwi is back in the Pyramids FC squad for their game against Tanzanian side Namongo in the CAF Confederations clash on Wednesday night.



Antwi missed the clubs last game against Al-Ittihad in the Egyptian Premier League on Sunday after being omitted from the matchday squad due to non-performance.



The 28-year-old has struggled for form this term, failing to hit the back of the twine in ten matches.



But ahead of their tie with Namongo, the Argentine head coach Rodolfo Aruabarina has named Antwi among the matchday squad.



Below is the squad:



Goalkeepers: Ahmed El Shennawi - Abdel Rahman Ayman.



Defenders: Abdullah Bakri - Tariq Taha - Ahmed Fathy - Ahmed Sami - Omar Jaber.



Midfielders: Eric Traore - Islam Issa - Ahmed Tawfiq - Nabil Dunga - Ibrahim Hassan - Mahmoud Hamada - Ibrahim Adel - Mahmoud Saber.



Forwards: Dudu El Gabas - Diego Roland - John Antwi



