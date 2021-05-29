John ‘Abaja’ Laryea ready for WBO Africa Featherweight title shot

Boxing News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: boxinghana.com

The Expensive Boxer, John ‘Abaja’ Laryea has expressed his readiness to take another bold step in his career as he gets a shot at the WBO Global Africa featherweight title held by Namibian Sebastianus Natanael on July 17, 2021, in Accra.



The Namibian has 16 fights, won 14, lost two, but the determined Ghanaian who is undefeated in 9 bouts and claims to be the son of a fisherman is not afraid of his experienced opponent, but vowed to win and move on to become a world champion.



“I want to become a hero in Ghana and support people in education and sports, I am focused and always listen to my coaches and manager. I will not disappoint my fans” he expressed.



The international bout was officially announced by Bronx Boxing Promotions and Fight Ready Promotions on Friday morning at the Accra Sports Stadium (Media Centre).



Boxing consultant, Mr Yoofi Boham said Ghana has produced great world featherweight champions and believes Laryea will continue in the trial and win the African title to propel him to the world ranks.



He named some of Ghana’s top featherweight champions as late Roy Ankrah who won the British Empire title, Floyd Klutei Robertson who fought for a world title first in Ghana, David Kotei Poison who became Ghana’s first world boxing champion and Professor Azumah Nelson who reigned for over 10 years.



He assured Laryea of total support and urged him to emulate the phenomenon boxers.



He named Laryea and Daniel Selasi Gorsh also of the Bronx Gym, who fight on the main undercard as the current Whiz Kids of Ghana Boxing.



Mr Sammy Anim Addo, manager of Laryea said he has eyes for discovering sports talents, as he has proved it with stars like Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, Emmanuel ‘Game Boy Tagoe and others.



He was fully optimistic that Laryea will become Ghana’s next champion.



He announced that Team Laryea has taken the upcoming bout very serious and they will engage in media workouts and pay courtesy call on some corporate entities, traditional and spiritual heads as well as sports authorities ahead of the championship.



Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym who saw the talent in Laryea and made him the youngest professional and national champion within a short time said they are prepared to hit the continental stage and move to conquer the world.



Dr Henry Manly-Spain, first vice president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) promised a special package for Laryea.



He said Ghana Boxing deserves better and champions will be made to represent Ghana.



Dr Manly-Spain who is contesting for the GBA presidency assured boxing fans, boxers, coaches and promoters a marvellous teamwork deal which every stakeholder will benefit from such a new corporate secretariat, the GBA Sports TV and more.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union has also promised to support John Laryea massively on July 17.