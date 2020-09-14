Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Joel Fameyeh scores in comeback victory for FC Orenburg

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh continued his impressive form for his lower tier Russian club FC Orenburg in the Russian National Football League.



Torpedo Moscow took the lead in the game through Iliya Berkovskiy in the 46th minute of the game after both team went into the break with the score barren.



Midway through the second half of the game, the former Asokwa Deportivo striker Joel Fameyeh grabbed the equalizer for his side FC Orenburg.



The comeback was completed in injury time when Andrea Chukanov scored the match winner for the Russian second tier leaders to give his side a 2-1 win.

