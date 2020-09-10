Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Joel Fameyeh scores as Orenburg win big in Russian second-tier

Ghana Striker, Joel Fameyeh

Striker Joel Fameyeh scored his second league goal in the Russian second-tier on Thursday as FC Orenburg thumped FK Shinnik Yaroslavl 3-0.



The Ghana youth international found the back of the net in the 38th minute to double their lead.



Ten minutes earlier, Nikolay Prudnikov had given Orenburg the lead at home.



Ziga Skoflek scored the third and final goal to ensure victory was sealed in style.



Famayeh was making his eighth league appearance for the leaders who preserved their five point lead.





