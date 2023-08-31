Joe Sackey: Meet the US-based Ghanaian who is a big name in the sports car business

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supercars, also known as exotic cars or hypercars, are high-performance sports cars known for their leading design, speed and luxury. They rank as some of the most expensive cars in the world, sought after by affluent collectors, and have become an emerging asset class.



Last year, Joe's California-based business, Joe Sackey Classics LLC, sold nearly $75 million worth of Supercars, an average annual figure through most of the past 15 years.



The average value of the Supercars Joe sells is often over $1 million and can go as high as $4 million. "The deals I make are based on my knowledge of the market and the long-standing trust I believe I have earned with many of my repeat clients," says Joe.



Ghanaian Roots



Born in Kumasi, Ghana to Lawyer Kofi Sackey and Valerie Sackey, Joe attended Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast and KNUST in Kumasi. He moved out of Ghana forty years ago, settling in the UK. "I left in the difficult early period of the JJ Rawlings military regime," he recalls.



Life Abroad



Arriving in London without any prospects, Joe took up several jobs in sales. He later trained as a financial planner after convincing the managing director of a firm to take a chance on him. Working persistently for seven days a week, he achieved success, which later meant he was able to develop an interest in owning, restoring and collecting sports cars.



In 1990, he relocated to California in the USA and continued his financial planning practice with the same work ethic for the next 17 years.



He eventually retired from the financial industry to follow his sports car passion, setting up his current Supercar company in 2007.



International Broker



Joe has since developed this business into an international entity, becoming the go-to guy for major collectors around the world looking for the best, rarest and most collectible Supercars.



He currently has clients in the USA, Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Monaco, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, to name the countries he can remember.



As one of the world's leading authorities on Supercars, Joe has published two definitive books on the Ferrari 288 GTO and Lamborghini Miura.



So what is the driving force behind his success in such a sophisticated business? "I believe my reputation, my ability to source the best cars, and my knowledge of the field are the main factors," Joe explains. "And of course, as with any business, persistence is the key to success."



Family and Personal Life



Joe has two sons and a daughter with Margaret, his wife of 32 years. The family resides in Southern California.



Both his sons are involved in the Supercar business. "I look forward to turning over the reins to them upon retirement one day," he says, proudly.



Joe is a historian with a particular interest in researching Ghanaian history. This has led him to acquire a prominent Ghanaian newspaper archive covering the entire Kwame Nkrumah era.



Joe grew up with an interest in horse racing and football. "I've seen teams all around the world, yet my favorite soccer team from childhood to this day has always been Kumasi Asante Kotoko," he smiles. "As a child, my dad took me to see the team during its golden era of the late 60s; how can I forget?"