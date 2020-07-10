Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Joe Hendricks schools footballers on how to thrive post-career

Joseph Hendricks

Former Ghana and Asante Kotoko defender Joseph Hendricks has said he fears the worst for local-based footballers if prevailing circumstances linger beyond December.



Hendricks, a premier league legend believes most of the locally-based players are not financially cushioned to deal with a situation like how the Covid-19 outbreak has hit the Ghanaian football industry.



The Covid-19 pandemic has hit hard at almost all local football clubs with all football activities currently cancelled. Clubs have not seen competitive action since March this year, a situation that has left their finances gradually hitting zero.



Players have also been lifted in limbo about the future making the whole episode stressful for them.



According to Hendricks, some of the players essentially have no plan for life after football because they surround themselves with the wrong company. He lamented how a chunk of modern day players, live flashy lifestyles without paying attention to how to save more than enough for when their careers will come to an end.



