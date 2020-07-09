Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Joe Hendricks names Bashir Hayford as his role model

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Joseph Hendricks

Former Asante Kotoko defender now turned coach, Joseph Hendricks has named Veteran Ghanaian Coach Bashir Hayford as his coaching role model.



Hendricks, a formidable defender in his playing days cemented legendary status at the Porcupine Warriors after representing them from 1999-2007. He subsequently had short stints with Obuasi based AshGold and Medeama SC and is definitely one of the cult heroes of the local league.



Now retired, Joe Hendricks has begun a journey to become a coach. His first coaching assignment began on Wednesday, July 8 after he was appointed head coach of the U-13 side of the Shama District Football Association.



In his first-ever interview as a Coach, a confident-sounding Joe Hendricks reflected on his playing career and his experiences with some coaches.



He mentioned the likes of Ernst Middendorp (Kotoko), David Duncan, Abdul Karim Razak but singled out Bashir Hayford for praise.



He boldly disclosed to Skyy Power FM in Takoradi that he would love to model his coaching career around the methods of Bashir Hayford, a coach e worked with at Medeama SC.

