Joe Dodoo provides double assists as Wigan beat promotion chasing Sunderland

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Winger Joe Dodoo was in top form for Wigan Athletic as they defeated promotion-chasing Sunderland in League One on Tuesday night.



Dodoo has hit form at the right time to help Wigan move from the relegation zone, with back-to-back wins in their last two games.



Sunderland took the lead after 32 minutes when Charlie Wyke slotted home but Joe Dodoo served Will Keane with a sumptuous assist for the equalizer.



Dodoo then doubled his assists in the second half with another fine pass as Callum Lang took advantage to make it 2-1.



The win means Wigan is now ten points adrift of relegation as Swansea nears its conclusion.



Joe Dodoo joined the Latics in the winter transfer window after returning to England following a brief spell in Turkey.