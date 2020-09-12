Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Joe Dodoo joins Turkish side Ankara Keciorengucu SK

Ghana international Joe Dodoo

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo has joined Turkish lower tier side Ankara Keciorengucu SK.



The 25-year joins the club on a two year deal from English side Bolton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.



"Ankara Keciörengücü signed a 2-year contract with 25-year-old British left wing Joe Dodoo wearing Bolton jersey. We welcome our new transfer Dodoo to our club, and wish them success under our coat of arms," the club wrote on Twitter after the acquisition of the Ghanaian.



Dodoo began his career at Leicester City where he played for the youth team, before moving to Scottish giants Rangers on loan.



He returned to England to play for Charlton and Blackpool.



After struggling to break into the first teams, he went to play Bolton, where he played a few times.

