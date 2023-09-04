Joe Biden, Prince Harry, Selena Gomez, other stars watch Leo Messi in LA FC game against Inter Miami

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

USA president Joe Biden together with some top celebrates were in attendance to watch Lionel Messi's Inter Miami take on Los Angeles FC at the MO Stadium in Los Angeles.



Other celebrities who were in attendance include musicians, Selina Gomez and Tyga as well as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland, James Harden, and more.



In videos that have emerged online, Selina Gomez was full of excitement while watching Messi and she appeared to be shocked in another after the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a big chance. Right in front of Gomez was rapper Tyga who was also stunned by the abilities of Messi.



Baiden and Prince were spotted in another video giggling while the watched the mercurial Argentine icon.



Messi inspired Miami to beat LA FC 3-1, providing two assists. He assisted Jordi Alba for the second goal before beautifully setting up Leo Campana to wrap up the win.



Following Messi's two assists, he has now provided five assists and scored eleven goals in the process in ten games.



Whereas the win put Inter Miami, who have two games in hand, eight points below the championship playoff slot. They currently sit last but one on the eastern conference table with 25 points.



Can you leave a message for Messi?



Selena Gomez: Yes I love you



????Prince Harry came to meet ????Messi after the match.

