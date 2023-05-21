‘Job done’ - Andre Ayew celebrates Nottingham Forest’s Premier League safety

Sports News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is overjoyed after playing a vital role in helping Nottingham Forest secure their Premier League status on Saturday.



Forest's crucial 1-0 victory against Arsenal at City Ground sealed their place in next season's top flight.



The defeat suffered by Arsenal effectively dashed their hopes of clinching the title, with Manchester City claiming their third consecutive championship.



For Nottingham Forest, this significant win guarantees their safety in the Premier League, as none of the teams below them can catch up to their position.



Ayew's contributions on the field have been instrumental in Forest's success, and he is thrilled to have played a part in securing their Premier League status for the upcoming season.



The celebrations are in full swing among the Nottingham Forest faithful as they rejoice in their team's achievement and look forward to another exciting season in the top flight.



