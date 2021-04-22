'Jesus Christ makes me special’ - Asante Kotoko’s Fabio Gama

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos, has let his followers in on his life as a person.



The usual affable character is well on course to becoming a cult hero at Asante Kotoko since joining the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the current season.



The Brazilian Playmaker has endeared himself in the heart of the Porcupine Warriors, with his performances on the field and his friendliness off it, winning him many admirers.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, Fabio Gama has shared the driving force behind how special he has become for Asante Kotoko.



When asked about what makes Fabio Gama special, the 28-year-old replied, “First one Jesus Christ, he makes me special…and second one my family."



“I am alive to Jesus Christ and my family. the third one is the team. they are my second family. When I am not home, I am at work with them,” he added.



Gama’s rise to form in the second round of the campaign has doubled his steps to stardom at Kotoko.



So far he has registered two goals and two assists in his first 3 games in the second round.