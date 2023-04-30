Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores, provides assist in Charlton Athletic's victory against Port Vale

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was unplayable in Charlton Athletic's 3-2 win against Port Vale in League One on Saturday afternoon.



The 20-year-old scored and provided an assist to help his team secure victory against Port Vale.



Charlton started brightly through Campbell down the left. He won a corner off Worrall. The ball was swung in but headed clear by Donnelly.



The first chance of the game fell to Charlton. Rak-Sakyi squared the ball across the box to Campbell but his shot from 14 yards was blocked by Forrester.



Charlton took the lead in the 15th minute. The ball was whipped in from the right. Forrester didn't get enough on a clearing header and the ball dropped to Tyreece Campbell who drills it low to beat Stone at his near post.



Jes Rak-Sakyi got the ball on the right of the area, turned away from Benning, cut inside, and bend the ball into the far corner to make it 2-0 in the 59th minute.



Vale pulled one back through James Plant in the 62 minutes. Miles Leaburn made it 3-1 to Charlton assisted by Rak-Sakyi in the 77th minute. Matty Taylor scored Vale's second goal from the penalty spot in injury time.



Rak-Sakyi has made 42 appearances scored 15 goals and assisted 8 in League One this season.