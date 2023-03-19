Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores in Charlton Athletics win against Cambridge

Sports News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored and grabbed an assist in Charlton Athletic's 2-1 win against Cambridge on Saturday afternoon.



The Addicks seized the lead with a stunning break in the 14th minute after a strong first period. Rak-Sakyi was alert to receive Sean Clare's pass down the line, and he timed his run to evade the offside trap and get past the Cambridge defense.



The winger advanced to the byline and his low cross across the goal made it easy for Miles Leaburn to blast into the open net.



Leaburn won a free kick in Cambridge's half, and Morgan's tempting delivery to the front post was delightfully met by Rak-Sakyi, whose precise touch gave Cambridge goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov no chance.



Cambridge would score from a set piece in the 72nd minute. Bennett gained an initial touch on the ball again from a Cambridge corner, and Lloyd Jones wriggled clear at the back post to score from close range.



Rak-Sakyi was substituted in added time by Charlton coach Dean Holden.